Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Lemonade, Sundial, Tesla And More

We are about a year out from the market's pandemic plunge, which was followed by a recovery that Wall Street historians will no doubt be studying for years.

In the past week, optimism on the vaccine roll-out and the newly inked stimulus package has been offset by fears of inflation, which have weighed on tech and growth stocks especially. The Nasdaq was briefly in correction territory during the week, but that didn't stop the big three indexes from hitting new all-time highs.

The Dow Jones industrials ended the week about 4% higher, while the Nasdaq was up 3% or so and the S&P 500 saw a more than 2% gain.

On the COVID-19 front, the CDC issued new guidelines this past week. Vaccine producers continue to strive to increase production, and news about the efficacy of the vaccines continues to be encouraging.

In corporate news, a struggling aerospace giant received a big order. A social media leader looks to its future even as its hiring practices are probed. The biggest electric vehicle maker both raised some prices and delayed some deliveries. Plus, it suffered a serious security breach and a small fire at one of its plants.

One major video-streaming service is cracking down on password sharing, while another has reached a huge milestone. And the big banks' infatuation with Bitcoin continues to grow, as the cryptocurrency hit a new record.

Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Bulls

In "Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity," Shanthi Rexaline focuses on why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares may have taken a beating in the tech sell-off, but one key analyst is increasingly bullish.

Electric vehicle sales are expected to surge by 2025. So says Priya Nigam's "Mizuho Bullish On Tesla, Nio Stock: What EV Investors Need To Know." That is good news for Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

"4 Secular Growth Stock Ideas: Chewy, Amazon, Alphabet, Equinix" by Wayne Duggan examines why Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other secular growth stocks could keep growing forever.

In Jayson Derrick's "RBC Upgrades Coca-Cola's Stock, Says 'Things Have Changed'," one key analyst makes a case for turning bullish on shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Bears

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) may need to sacrifice long-term profitability to win market share, according to "Why This Analyst Initiated A Bearish Rating For Insurtech Disruptor Lemonade" by Priya Nigam.

"These Analysts See More Downside Ahead For Sundial Growers Stock" by Jayson Derrick points out that Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) has shed over half of its value in the past month and may not be done.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is 'Dramatically Overvalued'" find out why meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) could be in for a big correction.

Melanie Schaffer's "Goldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers" shows why Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) could suffer as reopening hopes get ahead of reality.

