600 Adolescents Inoculated With Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 Shot In Israel Witness No Serious Side-Effects: Guardian
Around 600 children between the ages of 12 and 16 who have been given the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccination in Israel did not experience any severe side-effects, the Guardian reports.
- Israel’s health ministry has recommended vaccinating some teenagers if they suffer from underlying conditions.
- The children, some of whom have cystic fibrosis, which affects the lungs, were not part of a clinical trial.
- Pfizer is conducting a study of 12- to 15-year-olds and expects to begin another for five- to 11-year-olds.
- The University of Oxford has also announced a trial to test its AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) produced Covid-19 vaccine on children young as six.
- In December, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) dosed the first adolescent participants in the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the Company’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18.
- More than half of Israelis have been given at least one coronavirus shot, and officials expect about 60% of the population will have been fully inoculated within weeks.
- Israel, a country with 9 million people, around 25% of people, are under 16, the recommended minimum age for the Pfizer jab that Israel is administering.
- According to the Israeli health ministry’s complied data, PFE/BNTX vaccine proved 95.8% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus infection than unvaccinated people.
- Price Action: PFE and BNTX shares are trading 0.9% and 3.9% higher at $34.8 and $100.3, respectively, in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: israel the GuardianBiotech News Health Care FDA General