600 Adolescents Inoculated With Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 Shot In Israel Witness No Serious Side-Effects: Guardian

Around 600 children between the ages of 12 and 16 who have been given the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccination in Israel did not experience any severe side-effects, the Guardian reports.

Israel’s health ministry has recommended vaccinating some teenagers if they suffer from underlying conditions.

The children, some of whom have cystic fibrosis, which affects the lungs, were not part of a clinical trial.

Pfizer is conducting a study of 12- to 15-year-olds and expects to begin another for five- to 11-year-olds.

The University of Oxford has also announced a trial to test its AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) produced Covid-19 vaccine on children young as six.

In December, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) dosed the first adolescent participants in the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the Company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18.

More than half of Israelis have been given at least one coronavirus shot, and officials expect about 60% of the population will have been fully inoculated within weeks.

Israel, a country with 9 million people, around 25% of people, are under 16, the recommended minimum age for the Pfizer jab that Israel is administering.

According to the Israeli health ministry’s complied data, PFE/BNTX vaccine proved 95.8% effectiveness in preventing coronavirus infection than unvaccinated people.

