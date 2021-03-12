Tesla Fremont Factory Suffers Fire Damage, No Injuries Reported

A small fire broke out at Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Fremont late Thursday afternoon but was contained by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

What Happened: The Fremont Fire Department said it responded to a “working fire” at the factory and added that no Tesla personnel or firefighters were injured.

The fire occurred in an area of the factory property that was under construction and was contained to a vehicle manufacturing stamping machine. The cause of the “deep-seated” fire was molten aluminum and hydraulic fluid, according to the fire department.

Why It Matters: The Fremont factory is Tesla’s primary vehicle assembly plant in the U.S. and employs about 10,000 people. It produces the Model 3, Model S, Model X and Model Y electric vehicles.

Tesla had temporarily halted production at the factory for two days in late February due to a parts shortage.

After having to temporarily shut down the Fremont factory last year to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk complained of the factory’s location and also talked about new factory locations, specifically in Texas. The company is now building a second Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which will produce the Cybertruck.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.7% higher on Thursday at $699.60.

