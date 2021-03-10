Pfizer, BioNTech Predict Increase In Capacity To 3B COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In 2022: Bloomberg

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) says it could have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in 2022, Bloomberg reports.

BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that the increased manufacturing depends on demand and factors such as the requirement of the additional boost to vaccinations.

Pfizer last month said it aims to make at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year.

“We have an order book of already 1.3 billion orders, which is already fixed. We are discussing additional doses -- hundreds of millions of doses as options -- with government organizations.” Sahin said.

Pfizer committed to delivering two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May.

In the European Union, the companies have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses.

Pfizer has projected about $15 billion in revenue this year from COVID vaccine sales, and CEO Albert Bourla said the price of the shot might increase.

Pfizer will use McPherson, Kansas plant to accelerate the production of its COVID-19 vaccine. The plant has been in trouble with the FDA for repeated quality-control violations.

According to a recent lab study, the PFE/BNTX’s COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize a new Brazilian variant of the virus.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.41% at $34.59, while BNTX shares moved 3.04% higher at $99.41 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.