fbpx
QQQ
-3.26
321.30
-1.03%
DIA
+ 2.32
323.03
+ 0.71%
SPY
-0.17
393.63
-0.04%

8 Reopening Stocks Under $5

byWayne Duggan
March 12, 2021 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
8 Reopening Stocks Under $5

Analysts and economists are expecting the U.S. economy to significantly accelerate in coming quarters as the coronavirus vaccine rollout facilitates the reopening of many businesses and the unlocking of pent-up demand in hard-hit segments of the economy, including restaurants, travel and retail.

With the next round of $1,400 stimulus payments set to go out starting this weekend, some of the most popular stocks among younger retail traders could get a major boost ahead of the economic reopening. Even after the market’s big run off its March 2000 lows, there are still some cheap stocks trading under $5 that could be in for a big run in the next several months.

Here are eight stocks under $5 that traders should watch in the near-term.

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Cannabis stocks have been on quite a ride since the beginning of November. Young investors are extremely bullish on cannabis in general, particularly Sundial Growers. Once the economy is back on its feet Democrats in Washington could turn their attention to federal cannabis reform, which could boost stocks like Sundial, which currency trades at under $1.50.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Shares of Canadian cannabis company OrganiGram have skyrocketed this week following a large investment from tobacco giant British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI). OrganiGram still trades under $5, but it might not for much longer.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime is a dry bulk shipping stock, an industry that is certainly poised to rebound if the global economy bounces back. The Baltic Exchange Dry Index (BDI) has been trending higher in 2021, yet Castor shares trade at only around $1 per share.

See Also: Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave is the owner of several pizza restaurant franchises, including Pizza Inn. If the restaurant business comes back to life in 2021, Rave could be a big winner. The stock trades at under $1.50.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS is a specialty retailer of private label women’s apparel, accessories and other products and is the owner of the Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. A resurgence of the apparel retail sector could send Chico’s stock soaring well above its current $3.50 share price.

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu is a Chinese online leisure travel company. Analysts expect leisure travel to return faster than business travel, and China contained the pandemic much earlier than many other parts of the world. Tuniu currently trades at just $3.80, but could have meaningful upside one pent-up travel demand is released.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia is both a play on 5G wireless networks and a bet on the WallStreetBets trade. One the stimulus checks go out, the same retail traders that have been buying GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) could also be buying Nokia.

Zomedica Corp (NYSE:ZOM)

Pet health company Zomedica is launching its first product, which could be a major catalyst for the stock. Zomedica is definitely a high-risk/high-reward reopening play at this point priced at under $2.30 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Technical Look At AMC's Chart

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after Wedbush analysts doubled their price target. read more

Which Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. read more

Detroit's Mortgage Giants Rocket Higher Amid Latest WallStreetBets-Sparked Short Squeeze

Shares of Detroit mortgage giants caught fire on Tuesday led by a 70% gain from Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). read more

Should Amazon Or Netflix Try To Acquire AMC In 2021?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

More on Making Money During COVID-19

How Restaurant Employees Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

Tap into technology to help you earn some extra cash. Check out our guide for some innovative ways to make money from home during COVID-19.

How Musicians Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

If you're a musician, you've likely been hit hard during the coronavirus. Learn how musicians can make money during COVID-19.

How Nannies Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

Social distancing or shelter-in-place orders don’t mean you have to survive without income. Take a look at Benzinga’s guide to learn how nannies can make money from home during COVID-19.

How to Make Money on Amazon

Learn how you can make money on Amazon by selling new or used products with this step-by-step guide for Amazon beginners.

How Substitute Teachers Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

We’re here to help you discover extra ways to make money. Here are 5 opportunities for substitute teachers to earn some extra cash during COVID-19.

What You Need to Know About Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check

You’ve heard about the COVID-19 stimulus check, but what does it mean for you as you weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?