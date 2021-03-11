 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Raises Prices Of Select Model 3, Model S Vehicles In Dark Of Night
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2021 3:18am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Raises Prices Of Select Model 3, Model S Vehicles In Dark Of Night

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has marked up the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S model vehicles.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker quietly updated its website with fresh prices for both the Model 3 And Model S EVs Thursday midnight.

The updated prices for Model 3 trims are:

  • Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now priced at $37,490 from the earlier $36,990
  • Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive costs $46,490 and was previously sold for $46,990.
  • Tesla Model 3 Performance price remains unchanged at $55,990

For the Model S vehicles, the new prices are:

  • Model S Long Range All-Wheel Drive price remains unchanged at $79,990
  • Model S Plaid price remains $119,990
  • Model S Plaid Plus price shoots up by $10,000 to $149,990 from $139,990

Why It Matters: This is the second price change in Tesla vehicles in recent days. Last month, Tesla had slashed the prices of Model 3 and Model Y vehicle variants. 

The Model S Plaid Plus will use Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell which allows for faster charging, better power, and performance. 

See Also: Tesla, LG Chem Negotiate Making 4680 Cells In US And Europe: Report

The cells will be packed in the vehicle in a new fashion using the automaker’s structural pack approach. The Plaid Plus is expected to be released at the end of 2021.

The Elon Musk-led company also slashed prices by almost 25% in Japan recently where demand spiked following the cuts.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $668.06 on Wednesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Beyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential
Canoo Unveils All-Electric Pickup With Rollout Slated For 2023
Such Freedom, Much Wow! Dogecoin Can Now Be Exchanged Without A Centralized Broker
Tesla Has Significant Lead Over Rivals In EV Battery Costs: Report
Schwab, Ameritrade Experts Talk Retail Trader Sentiment, Inflation, Reopening Plays
How WallStreetBets, Dogecoin And Elon Musk Brought Out The Investor In An 11th Grader From A Remote City In India
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model SNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com