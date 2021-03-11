 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Bullish On Tesla, Nio Stock: What EV Investors Need To Know

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Bullish On Tesla, Nio Stock: What EV Investors Need To Know

Electric vehicles are expected to grow from 3%-4% of global light vehicle production arena to 25% by 2025, according to Mizuho Securities.

The EV Analyst: Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy rating and $775 price target.

In a separate note, the analyst started coverage of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) with a Buy rating and $60 price target.

The EV Thesis: Tesla is the only original equipment manufacturer with “its own in-house battery supply and also an industry-leading 4680 battery cell technology with 5x battery capacity and a ~49% cost reduction versus any battery available today,” Rakesh said in the initiation note.

“With batteries ~30% of the cost of the EV, lower cost with scale is key to sustainable leadership and lowering the average MSRP toward $25k, driving EV affordability and disrupting the 100M-unit LVP market,” he said.

Referring to Nio, Rakesh noted that the company is a leader in the “premium automotive EV segment” and is in China, which is “the largest and most prolific EV market globally.”

Nio’s key differentiation from competitors is its “premium EV offering with a lower cost of ownership through its novel Battery-as-a-Service ("BaaS") battery swap module,” he added.

“With a small 0.1% share of overall global light vehicle production, we believe NIO has significant upside as it expands in China, into Europe in 2H21E, and potentially into other markets,” the analyst wrote.

NIO, TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 2.98% at $687.99 at last check, while Nio shares were gaining 5.64% to $43.65.

Latest Ratings for NIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsHold
Jan 2021Nomura InstinetInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NIO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Bringing EVs To The Masses
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021
Tug Of War Continues Between Growth And Value, With Lower Yields Boosting Tech Early
Thinking About Buying Stock In ADT, Nio, Tesla Or Li Auto?
Why Crypto Experts Can't See Dogecoin Hitting $1 Despite Elon Musk, Mark Cuban Backing
Tesla Model 3, Model Y Among Top Selling EVs In China In February But Top Spot Goes To GM-Backed Automaker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Global Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BURLBMO CapitalMaintains332.0
TCRRSVB LeerinkMaintains34.0
AVYBMO CapitalMaintains200.0
PLSEMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On40.0
REZIRoth CapitalDowngrades30.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com