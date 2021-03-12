fbpx
QQQ
-3.43
321.47
-1.08%
DIA
+ 1.71
323.64
+ 0.53%
SPY
-0.49
393.95
-0.12%

Investment 777 Partners Buys 2 Dozen Boeing 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

byMelanie Schaffer
March 12, 2021 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Investment 777 Partners Buys 2 Dozen Boeing 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) announced on Friday that Investment 777 Partners, a Miami-based private investment firm, has agreed to purchase 24 737 MAX 8 airplanes with the option to purchase 60 additional planes at a later date.

What Happened: A strategic investor in the aviation sector, Investment 777 Partners plans to lease the 24 planes to its partners, including Canadian-based Flair airlines, a low-cost passenger carrier.

“The 737-8 aircraft are a fantastic addition to our aviation portfolio and will enable our partners to leverage the jets’ superior economic performance to deliver low fares for their passengers while reducing their carbon footprint,” said Investment 777 Partners founder and Managing Partner Joshua Wander.

Why It Matters: Boeing has struggled to get off the ground following two deadly plane crashes. On March 10, 2019, all 157 people aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 were killed when a Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed six minutes after takeoff. Five months earlier on Oct. 29, 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the sea off Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.

Following the March 10, 2019 crash, 30 countries banned the use of Boeing’s 737 MAX planes. Almost two years later when restrictions were lifted, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) became the first carrier to fly the 737 MAX when Flight 718 departed from Miami on route to New York on Dec. 29, 2020.

The grounding cost Boeing and affiliated airlines billions of dollars in lost revenues.

What’s Next: Airlines have slowly begun to put orders in for Boeing’s 737 MAX planes as bans are slowly lifted across the globe.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Boeing was nearing a multibillion-dollar deal with Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) for the purchase of 737 MAX 7 airplanes.

The number of planes Southwest may order is not clear, but at the time it was reported to be the largest order since restrictions were lifted.

Boeing believes Investment 777 Partners’ order demonstrates renewed faith in it and that the purchase marks a turning point for the company.

“777 Partners has gained a reputation for investing in high-growth markets and we are delighted to welcome them to the Boeing 737 family," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing. "This is a significant order that speaks to 777 Partners’ belief in the 737-8 and the market recovery ahead.”

(Photo: Boeing)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Travel Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

How Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?

Pandemic-hit airlines have been among the few sectors that have been left out of the bull market. But their time may be coming, as pent-up demand meets a reopening economy. To prepare, companies have been using the downtime to develop technology and expand their customer bases. read more

5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and public health restrictions curtailed activities such as going out to eat or drink, traveling and entertainment, investor interest in those segments has waned.   Here are five stocks that have the potential to move when the economy opens back up: read more

Benzinga Survey: Will American Airlines Stock Reach $30 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

It's Still Early, But Smaller Investors May Best Buffett With Airline ETF

It may not be a competition in the purest sense and the score isn't anywhere close to being settled, but ordinary investors appear to be on their way to proving Warren Buffett wrong with airlines stocks with many using the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) as their vehicle of choice. read more