Donald Trump Weighs In on Third-Term Speculation: 'I Don't Know If It's Constitutional'

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump said that he expects his presidency to end after the 2028 election.

What Happened: Trump confirmed he would not pursue a third term, acknowledging the constitutional limitations. He also identified potential successors within the Republican Party, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Despite previous hints at considering a third run, Trump now acknowledges the legal barriers that prevent such a move.

“It’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do. I don’t know if that’s constitutional that they’re not allowing you to do it or anything else,” Trump said during the interview.

Addressing the recent speculation sparked by the sale of Trump 2028-branded red hats by the Trump Organization, Trump clarified his intention is to pass the torch ahead of the next presidential election.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Support Tanks Early in Second Term — Poll Numbers Paint Grim Picture

“There are many people selling the 2028 hat,” Trump noted. “But this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

Trump commended both Vance and Rubio but held back from endorsing any potential successor. He stressed that such discussions are “far too early.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s confirmation of not seeking a third term brings clarity to the political landscape and sets the stage for potential successors within the Republican Party.

His mention of JD Vance and Marco Rubio as potential successors indicates a shift in focus towards grooming the next generation of Republican leadership.

The sale of Trump 2028-branded merchandise had fueled speculation about his future political ambitions, but his latest comments suggest a commitment to abide by constitutional norms.

This development could impact the strategies of other potential Republican candidates as they prepare for the next presidential election.

Read Next

Trump's Second Term Viewed as ‘Chaotic' and ‘Scary' by Majority of Voters