Bibhu Pattnaik

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
Bibhu Pattnaik is a digital media strategist, editor and writer with two decades of experience in the field. An avid digital and content marketer, Bibhu holds a Master’s degree in journalism and degree in economics. He covers the economy, market, ...
Trading Chalkboards For Checkouts: How One Teacher's Shift To Costco Paid Off
A former teacher, after dedicating nearly a decade to the classroom, decided to switch over to retail. After eight years in education, Maggie Perkins felt the mounting pressures of administrative duties. The challenges of teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic pushed her to consider alternative career paths.
Ramaswamy's Lavish Nanny Hunt: Presidential Candidate Seemingly Sought To Hire Nanny With Head-turning Starting Salary, Says Report
In a surprising revelation, billionaire and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to be on the hunt for a nanny, offering a salary that's turning heads.
Ethereum's Ascent Over Bitcoin? Here's One Analyst's Long-term Crypto Forecast
In the ever-evolving crypto landscape, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) might soon overshadow Bitcoin (CRYPTO:
Dexalot's New Features Set To Revolutionize Decentralized Trading Experience
New York-based decentralized exchange Dexalot, operating on an Avalanche Subnet, has rolled out two significant features: SimpleSwap and SimpleView. These tools are designed to simplify the trading experience, merging the ease of a DEX with the advanced capabilities of a CEX.
From Tweets To Streams: Elon Musk's X Aims To Revolutionize Game Broadcasting
X owner Elon Musk is steering the platform towards the gaming broadcast arena, positioning it as a potential competitor to industry leaders.
Kevin O'Leary Predicts This New Regulatory-compliant Crypto Exchange Will Surpass Binance And FTX
O'Shares Investment Advisors chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary recently shared insights about a new exchange that could poten
New iPhones Feeling The Heat? Apple Blames Software And Apps, Assures Solutions
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is addressing concerns regarding its latest iPhone 15 devices becoming unusually warm.
From Courtside To Heartside? Mark Cuban Teases Taylor Swift's Rumored Romance With Travis Kelce: 'Break Up With Him'
In a light-hearted exchange that has caught the attention of fans and media alike, Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, recently suggested that pop icon Taylor Swift
Legal Storm Brews For Trump: Former President To Face NY Trial On Monday Over Fraud Claims
Former President Donald Trump is set to go to trial in New York on Monday.
On-chain T-bills And Asset Tokenization Are Revolutionizing Financial Ecosystems By Democratizing Yield, Says Matrixport's Benjamin Stani
In the wake of the FTX era, the conversation around real-world assets anchored on the blockchain has taken center stage. This is particularly notable as treasury yields now surpass the once-lucrative returns in decentralized finance.
Hunter Biden's Legal Fees Skyrocket — Here's How Much Experts Estimate The President's Son Is Spending
Recent speculations are emerging regarding the escalating legal expenses of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.
Flights For FTX: How Bankman-Fried Spent Millions On Private Jets To Travel And Deliver Amazon Packages
Before its collapse, FTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly splurged millions on chartered private jets for travel and package deliveries.
Downsizing Homeowners Hit The Jackpot Amid Skyrocketing Property Values
As the U.S. housing market continues its meteoric rise, homeowners looking to downsize are reaping unexpected benefits. What Happened: The significant appreciation in property values has positioned many in a favorable spot, especially those considering a smaller living space.
RockX And Matrixport's Cactus Custody Revolutionize Institutional Crypto Staking
RockX, a leading name in institutional-grade staking solutions in Asia, has teamed up with Matrixport’s Cactus Custody, Matrixport's esteemed institutional custodian brand, to redefine the landscape of crypto staking.
VERTU's METAVERTU 2: Where Luxury Meets Cutting-edge Web3 Technology
Singapore's TOKEN2049 event was abuzz with the unveiling of VERTU's METAVERTU 2, the next-gen Web3 phone. Following the success of the world's first Web3 phone, METAVERTU, VERTU will reshape the mobile world again. But what makes a Web3 phone so special? Web3 Phones: Bridging the Gap to Decentralized Networks
Bitcoin Ends September With First Quarterly Loss This Year Amid Economic Uncertainties
As the end of September approaches, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency, is on track to record its first quarterly drop for the year.
SmileDirectClub Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Just Four Years After $1.35 Billion IPO
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC), a dental aligner manufacturer, has filed for bankruptcy just a few years after its remarkable $1.35 billion IPO.
Trump Faces Possible Gag Order Over Controversial Attack On Gen. Mark Milley
Special Counsel Jack Smith has initiated a motion to curtail former President Donald Trump's public comments regarding retired General Mark Milley.
FTX's Bankman-Fried Under Spotlight As Ether Holdings Show Unusual Activity
A substantial amount of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), previously connected to an FTX account drainer, has started showing activity.
Detainment Of US Executive In China Reveals Rising Business Tensions, Questionable Practices
Recent events in China have cast a shadow over its business relations with foreign entities.

