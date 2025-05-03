President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings have plummeted 100 days into his second term.

What Happened: Trump’s approval ratings have significantly declined since the commencement of his second term. In January, Trump enjoyed positive approval ratings for the first time in his political career. However, recent surveys indicate a dramatic reversal of this trend.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll, conducted between April 17-24 among 1,678 adults, found that only 41 percent approve of Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. This is a 4-point drop since March and 7 points lower than in late February.

A Fox News poll, conducted between April 18-21 among 1,104 registered voters, showed Trump’s net approval sinking to -10 points, with 44 percent approving and 55 percent disapproving, down from -2 points in March.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted between April 18-22 among 2,464 adults revealed that Trump has the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years. Only 39 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s job performance, down 6 percentage points from February, while 55 percent disapprove.

Despite the declining approval ratings, Trump has attempted to discredit these polls, branding them as “fake news.”

However, with his approval ratings sliding, the White House faces a critical question: is this a temporary slump or the beginning of a presidency on shaky ground?

Why It Matters: The plummeting approval ratings come at a crucial time for the Trump administration. The declining numbers could potentially impact the administration’s ability to push forward with its policy agenda. Furthermore, it raises questions about the public’s confidence in the administration’s ability to handle pressing issues.

The White House will need to address these concerns to regain public trust and improve approval ratings.

