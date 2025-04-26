Trump's Second Term Viewed as 'Chaotic' and 'Scary' by Majority of Voters

In a recent poll, a significant number of voters said that President Donald Trump‘s second term has been “chaotic” and “scary.” The poll also indicates a considerable disapproval rate for Trump’s handling of major issues.

What Happened: The New York Times/Siena College poll reveals that 66% of registered voters describe Trump’s second term as “chaotic,” while 59% label it as “scary.”

The survey also indicates that 47% of Republican voters and 75% of independents concur with the term “chaotic.” However, fewer Republicans (36%) and independents (61%) agreed with the term “scary.”

Trump’s handling of all of the specific issues in the poll was found to be negative. His highest approval was for his handling of immigration, with 47% approving and 51% disapproving.

His lowest approval ratings were for his management of the Ukraine-Russia war and the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, with only 35% and 31% approval respectively.

Overall, 42% approved of Trump’s second stint in the Oval Office so far, while 54% disapproved. The poll surveyed 913 voters nationwide between April 21-24.

Why It Matters: This poll comes at a time when the President’s approval ratings have been consistently low. The perception of his second term as “chaotic” and “scary” by a majority of voters could potentially impact the upcoming mid-term elections.

The significant disapproval rate for Trump’s handling of key issues, particularly the Ukraine-Russia war and immigration, may also influence voters’ decisions in the future.

The high disapproval rate among independents, who often play a crucial role in elections, is another factor that could have significant political implications.

