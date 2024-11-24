The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has demanded that Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG Google divest its Chrome browser to dismantle its monopoly on online search. This move is part of broader efforts to restore competition in the search market.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Elon Musk's SpaceX may encounter obstacles in their attempts to block the National Labor Relations Board or NLRB cases.

Prominent venture capitalist David Sacks has predicted a high likelihood of legal action or a breakup of Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG Google in the next U.S. administration under Donald Trump.

A Chinese state-backed company, Spacesail, is preparing to launch a satellite service in Brazil, posing a challenge to Elon Musk‘s SpaceX operated satellite service, Starlink.

Gaming

Sony Group Corp. SONY is reportedly in discussions to acquire Kadokawa Corporation, the Japanese media powerhouse known for its extensive portfolio of anime, manga, and video games, including the global hit Elden Ring.

Sony has released a significant update for its PlayStation Portal handheld device, introducing cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

Read: Kadokawa CEO Confirms Sony’s Buyout Interest: ‘No Decision Has Been Made’

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has unveiled its upcoming additions to Xbox Game Pass for the second half of November, featuring high-profile launches and exciting indie gems.

Microsoft launched a long-awaited feature for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, allowing them to stream select games they already own via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Roblox Corporation RBLX announced new tools today designed to enhance safety for its young user base, which includes a significant number of children. These updates allow parents to remotely manage their child’s account, view their friends list, and set limits on playtime.

Technology

China's leading tech firms, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA ByteDance, and Meituan are reportedly expanding their AI teams in Silicon Valley.

Google announced its AI assistant Gemini is now available for download on Apple Inc.‘s AAPL iPhone as an app.

Alphabet‘s lucrative agreement to pay Apple over $20 billion a year to make its search engine the default on iPhones is now under threat.

Google Gemini AI chatbot came under scrutiny after reportedly telling a user, “You are a stain on the universe. Please d*e."

NVIDIA Corporation‘sNVDA Blackwell AI chips are experiencing overheating problems when connected to server racks designed to hold up to 72 chips, reported The Information, citing Nvidia employees working on the problem and customers and suppliers familiar with the situation.

The development of a new artificial intelligence-based version of Amazon.com‘s voice assistant Alexa is reportedly facing significant challenges, according to internal memos.

Read:Satya Nadella Defends Bing’s Rise Against Google’s Search Dominance — Says OpenAI’s Partnership With Apple Is ‘Incremental’ For Microsoft

Smartphone

Google and Apple have long been discussing integrating Gemini into the iOS ecosystem. However, the timeline for this integration may not happen until next year.

Apple is preparing to urge a federal judge to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice's case accusing the company of unlawfully monopolizing the smartphone market.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is set to initiate mass production of its latest AI chip, the Ascend 910C, in early 2025, despite facing significant hurdles due to U.S. trade restrictions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elon Musk has predicted that AI will surpass doctors and lawyers after a study revealed OpenAI's ChatGPT-4 outperformed medical professionals in diagnosing illnesses.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been appointed as a co-chair of the transition team for San Francisco's newly elected mayor, Daniel Lurie.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has jumped into the Alphabet Google antitrust conversation by asking his followers on X if his AI startup should acquire the Google Chrome browser.