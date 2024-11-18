Google's Gemini App Brings 'Free-Flowing' AI To Apple iPhone

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google announced its AI assistant Gemini is now available for download on Apple, Inc's AAPL iPhone as an app.

The Details: Google said the dedicated Gemini app is now available in the iOS App Store and highlighted the ability to have a "free-flowing conversation" with Gemini by clicking the Gemini Live button within the iPhone app.

Google touts the Gemini Live feature as ideal for brainstorming and creative thinking processes because users can interrupt Gemini to ask a question or to change the topic.

Read More: Trump Media Insiders Sell More Than $16 Million In DJT Stock

Salesforce.com, Inc. CRM CEO Marc Benioff praised Gemini Live's zero latency and labeled it the "future of consumer AI" in a social media post this weekend.

Just downloaded Gemini Live, and I'm absolutely blown away. Speaking directly to AI with zero latency—this voice interaction is the future of consumer AI. Incredible work, @sundarpichai. Truly groundbreaking. Try it immediately: https://t.co/PysnzJsh7f" — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 17, 2024

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman expects a Gemini integration to come to Apple Intelligence sometime in 2025. However, it remains unclear whether this will occur in the spring iOS 18.4 release, or later in the year during the iOS 19 release cycle.

For now, iPhone users can use the Gemini app to chat using Gemini Live, create AI-generated images from text and connect to other Google apps like YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail and Calendar using Extensions.

Google also highlighted the Gemini app as a tool for students who can upload images or text and have Gemini create a study guide or quiz from the material. Gemini can also provide custom, step-by-step guidance that adapts to the user’s learning style.

The app is currently available in more than 10 languages, with additional languages coming soon.

GOOG Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Alphabet shares are up 0.96% at $175.56 at the time of publication Monday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock