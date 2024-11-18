Here's When Google Gemini Could Be Integrated With Apple Intelligence

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google and Apple Inc. AAPL have long been discussing integrating Gemini into the iOS ecosystem. However, the timeline for this integration may not happen until next year.

What Happened: In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said Apple could give OpenAI an exclusive period before integrating Gemini.

The analyst expects Gemini’s arrival on iOS to be somewhere next year. However, whether this will occur in the spring, coinciding with iOS 18.4, or later during the iOS 19 release cycle, remains unclear.

Previously it was reported that Apple is partnering with certain companies to improve its AI features.

The tech giant has already collaborated with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS, with the integration now available in the iOS 18.2 beta, set for release in December.

There are also speculations about potential integrations with Google’s Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude. In June, Apple’s software executive, Craig Federighi, expressed interest in integrating Gemini with Apple Intelligence.

Previously, it was also reported that the Tim Cook-led company has rejected Meta Platforms Inc.'s META proposal to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Google rolled out a "Utilities" extension for Android users, improving user control over alarms, timers, apps, and media.

Last week, Google’s standalone Gemini app was also spotted on the App Store, featuring Gemini Live, a feature not yet available in the integrated Google app.

This allows users to stay active while they continue to use their phones.

These developments come on the heels of Alphabet’s strong third-quarter earnings, indicating a promising trajectory for the tech giant’s AI endeavors.

Photo courtesy: Google