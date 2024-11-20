Sony Group Corp. SONY has released a significant update for its PlayStation Portal handheld device, introducing cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

This feature, currently available in beta, allows users to stream "select PS5 games" via the cloud without needing a PS5 console, according to PlayStation’s blog post.

What's New with The Update?

Since its release last year, the PlayStation Portal has been used primarily for streaming games from a PS5 to the handheld device over Wi-Fi.

However, the new cloud streaming feature expands the device’s functionality. This enables PlayStation Plus Premium members to stream games directly from the PS Plus Game Catalogue.

Over 120 games will be available during the beta, including titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The games will stream at up to 1080p resolution and 60fps, with a required internet speed of at least 13 Mbps. The update also supports major DualSense controller features and cloud-based saves.

Limitations Of The Beta

While cloud streaming opens up new possibilities, it is still in the beta phase and comes with some limitations. Sony has stated that the features available during the beta may change as it continues to develop.

Key features, such as the ability to stream games from the PS Store, Party voice chat, and in-game purchases, are not available during this period. Additionally, only PS5 games can be streamed; PS4 and PS3 games are not supported for now.

How To Access Cloud Streaming

To enable cloud streaming, users need to update their PlayStation Portal and navigate to Quick Menu > Settings > Cloud Streaming (Beta).

Once the feature is activated, a new option will appear on the home screen to access games via cloud streaming.

Image courtesy: Sony.