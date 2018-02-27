Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:
Restaurants
16.30
0.07 (0.43%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
16.23
Price Open
16.34
Volume
79,342
Day's Range
16.14 - 16.45
52 Wk Range
10.77 - 19.85
50 Day Moving Avg.
15.35
PE Ratio
1536
Shares Outstanding
19.49M
Market Cap
316.89M
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/10/17
Baird
Maintains
Neutral
13.0
11/10/17
Jefferies
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
0.0
8/18/17
Credit Suisse
Maintains
Underperform
12.5
Headlines
Press Releases
Zoe's Kitchen 10%+ Owner Noah Elbogen Buys 1,350,716 @ Avg Price: $14.34 -Form4
Charles Gross
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 04:55:03 -0400
11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 19:48:40 -0400
Zoes Sees FY18 sales $358M-$368M vs. $358.6M Est.
Christina Jackson
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 17:06:45 -0400
Zoes Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $(0.12) vs. $(0.12) Est., Sales $71.4M vs. $71.6M Est.
Christina Jackson
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 17:06:03 -0400
Zoe's Kitchen Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Newsdesk
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:48:04 -0400
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 30 Nov 2017 06:09:23 -0400
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:41:46 -0400
Zoe's Kitchen's Q3 Sets The Table For A Strong 2018
Brett Hershman
Fri, 10 Nov 2017 18:22:40 -0400
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 10 Nov 2017 13:41:18 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 10, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:30:38 -0400
Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Feb 22, 2018
Upward Projects Announces Significant Investment from Brentwood Associates
Business Wire
Nov 30, 2017
Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Nov 09, 2017
Investor Network: Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Aug 17, 2017
Zoës Kitchen Joins the Dinova Marketplace
PRNewswire
Feb 07, 2017
Zoës Kitchen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results on February 23, 2017
Business Wire
Feb 01, 2017
ICR Announces Analysts' Top Restaurant Stock Picks for the 2017 ICR Conference
Business Wire
Jan 09, 2017
Zoës Kitchen to Participate in the 19th Annual ICR Conference
Business Wire
Jan 04, 2017
Zoës Kitchen Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results
Business Wire
Nov 14, 2016
Zoës Kitchen to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Results on November 14, 2016
Business Wire
Oct 12, 2016
Partner Headlines
Restaurant same-store sales dip in February
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Y'all Come Back Now, Hear? Zoe's Kitchen Says A Quiet Goodbye To Southern Hospitality And Other 10-K Revelations
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/26/18
Seeking Alpha
Feb 27, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen Sets The Table For Lower Margins In 2018
Seeking Alpha
Feb 26, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen: Last Chance For The Teens
Seeking Alpha
Feb 24, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen Is Going To The Single Digits
Seeking Alpha
Feb 23, 2018
Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
After Hours Gainers / Losers (2/22/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Zoe's EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2018
Notable earnings after Thursday's close
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
News Sentiment
Powered by StockSnips
Now:
Bullish
79.71% Positive
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.12
-0.12
0
Rev:
71.58M
71.38M
-198.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-24
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Zoe's Kitchen Inc operates fast casual restaurant concept serving a distinct menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality.
Visit company website
