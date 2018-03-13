Read More

Incorporated in 1995, China Southern Airlines is China's largest airline in terms of total passengers volume. It also operates the largest fleet and the most extensive route networks out of any airlines in China, with 2000 daily flights to 195 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world. China Southern was the first mainland airline to join SkyTeam, a global airline alliance, expanding the firm's network access to 1052 destinations in 177 countries/regions via code-sharing with other team members.