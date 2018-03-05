Read More

Ecoark Holdings Inc is a waste management enterprise based in the United States. Its focus lies on identifying and reducing waste in its client's operations, logistics, and supply chain. The industries it caters to include retail, agriculture, food services, commercial real estate and architecture, engineering and construction. It provides its solutions through four divisions, namely Magnolia Solar, Zest Labs, Eco3d and Pioneer products. Magnolia Solar Inc develops low cost, high efficiency, thin film solar cell modules. Zest Labs provides Zest Fresh, which is a fresh food management solution. Zest Fresh allows workers for real-time tools and alerts that improve efficiency while driving food quality consistency.