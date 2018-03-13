Benzinga Pro
Zedge, Inc. Class B
ZDGE
:NYSEMKT
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
1.65 - 3.7099
50 Day Moving Avg.
2.95
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
9.64M
Market Cap
31.25M
Zedge Reports Q2 EPS $(0.02) From $(0.03) YoY, Sales $3.05M From $2.57M YoY
Hal Lindon
Tue, 13 Mar 2018 07:40:50 -0400
Zedge Reports Q1 EPS $(0.08) vs $(0.02) In Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $2.66M vs $2.38M YoY, MAUs Up 5.7%
Hal Lindon
Tue, 12 Dec 2017 17:32:00 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2017
Lisa Levin
Tue, 12 Dec 2017 05:05:43 -0400
Zedge Reports Q4 EPS $(0.02) vs $(0.08) Est., Sales $2.5M vs $2.4M In Prior Year Period
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Oct 2017 16:31:17 -0400
Zedge Reports Q3 EPS $(0.02) vs $0.04 In Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $2.53M vs $2.572M YoY
Hal Lindon
Tue, 13 Jun 2017 16:23:51 -0400
Zedge Reports Q2 EPS $(0.03) vs $0.12 in Same Qtr. Last Year, Sales $2.6M, MAU Up 5.7% QoQ, Down 0.6% YoY
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 16 Mar 2017 16:33:16 -0400
Zedge Reports Q1 EPS $0.02, Revenue $2.4M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Dec 2016 17:31:36 -0400
Zedge Announces Q4 Loss Of $0.08/Share, Revenue $2.5M
Hal Lindon
Thu, 29 Sep 2016 16:30:49 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Zedge Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Zedge, Inc. Class B to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
3 hours ago
Zedge to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference
Business Wire
Mar 06, 2018
Zedge to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
Business Wire
Feb 27, 2018
Zedge Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
Business Wire
Dec 12, 2017
Zedge Launches Marketplace Beta for Artists to Monetize Their Creations
Business Wire
Dec 12, 2017
Zedge to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
Business Wire
Nov 30, 2017
Zedge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017 Results
Business Wire
Oct 18, 2017
Investor Network: Zedge, Inc. Class B to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Oct 18, 2017
Zedge to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2017 Results
Business Wire
Sep 27, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Zedge reports Q2 results
Seeking Alpha
2 hours ago
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (1/29/18)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 29, 2018
Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
Seeking Alpha
Jan 26, 2018
Zedge's (ZDGE) CEO Tom Arnoy on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Dec 13, 2017
Zedge sees operational gains, but Freeform deal helps swing to loss
Seeking Alpha
Dec 12, 2017
Zedge reports Q1 results
Seeking Alpha
Dec 12, 2017
Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 12:40 pm
Seeking Alpha
Nov 24, 2017
Zedge reports FQ2 results
Seeking Alpha
Mar 16, 2017
Tracking Kahn Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2016 Update
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2017
InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/30/17: ADS, MRTX, EBTC, BAS
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-03-13
Rev:
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-06-12
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
Zedge Inc provides content distribution platforms. Its content platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, high-quality ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets and notification sounds.
