Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 15
EPS
$0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zedge using advanced sorting and filters.
Zedge Questions & Answers
When is Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) reporting earnings?
Zedge (ZDGE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Zedge’s (AMEX:ZDGE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.