Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Zedge (AMEX: ZDGE) was reported by National Securities Corporation on June 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting ZDGE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -46.48% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zedge (AMEX: ZDGE) was provided by National Securities Corporation, and Zedge initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zedge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zedge was filed on June 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zedge (ZDGE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price Zedge (ZDGE) is trading at is $5.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
