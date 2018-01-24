Market Overview

10/22/15Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform24.0
7/16/15Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform23.0
6/25/15MacquarieDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.51 0.59 0.08
Rev: 114.19M 115.74M 1.55M
Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-12
Rev:

Washington Federal Inc runs more than 200 offices across eight states, primarily in the West. Key states include Washington, Oregon, and Arizona, which account for nearly 80% of loans. Profits are derived mostly from interest sources, as non interest income makes up only about 7% of net revenue. Most of the loan book is oriented toward single-family mortgages, which account for 65% of the portfolio. Multifamily loans account for nearly 11%, and commercial real estate loans for about an additional 8%.
