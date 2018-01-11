Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade VOXX stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
1/13/16OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform8.0
11/12/15OppenheimerInitiates Coverage onOutperform
7/13/15B. RileyUpgradesNeutralBuy11.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.14 0.37 0.23
Rev: 151.00M 15.56M -135.44M
Q4 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-14
Rev:

Company Profile

VOXX International Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer electronic products in the automotive, premium audio, and accessory industries. The company markets its products under the Audiovox brand name and other brand names and licensed brands. The company operates in three segments: Automotive, Premium Audio, and Consumer Accessories segments. The company's product portfolio comprises rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, location-based services, high-end loudspeakers, digital living network alliance compatible devices, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, 360 Fly Action Cameras, reception and digital consumer products.
Visit company website