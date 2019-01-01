Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ:MICS), Quotes and News Summary

Singing Machine Co Inc is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It contracts for the manufacturing of all its electronic equipment products with factories located in China. The company has also collaborated with a music content service provider that allows the company to offer karaoke downloads and streaming subscription services. This collaboration provides the company with a distribution platform for digital music sales and subscriptions and music sales to customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe; Asia, and Australia.