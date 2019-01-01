ñol

Singing Machine Co
(NASDAQ:MICS)
$8.01
0.11[1.39%]
Last update: 1:12PM
Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ:MICS), Quotes and News Summary

Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ: MICS)

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Singing Machine Co Inc is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It contracts for the manufacturing of all its electronic equipment products with factories located in China. The company has also collaborated with a music content service provider that allows the company to offer karaoke downloads and streaming subscription services. This collaboration provides the company with a distribution platform for digital music sales and subscriptions and music sales to customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe; Asia, and Australia.
Read More

Singing Machine Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Singing Machine Co (MICS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ: MICS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Singing Machine Co's (MICS) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Singing Machine Co (MICS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Singing Machine Co

Q
Current Stock Price for Singing Machine Co (MICS)?
A

The stock price for Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ: MICS) is $8.01 last updated Today at July 21, 2022, 5:12 PM UTC.

Q
Does Singing Machine Co (MICS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singing Machine Co.

Q
When is Singing Machine Co (NASDAQ:MICS) reporting earnings?
A

Singing Machine Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Singing Machine Co (MICS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Singing Machine Co.

Q
What sector and industry does Singing Machine Co (MICS) operate in?
A

Singing Machine Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.