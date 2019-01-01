QQQ
Range
13.05 - 13.9
Vol / Avg.
81.1K/674.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.9 - 28.8
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.9
P/E
224.68
EPS
-0.1
Shares
187.6M
Outstanding
VIZIO Holding Corp operates two distinct integrated businesses: Device and Platform+. Through Device business, it offers a range of high-performance Smart TVs designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of soundbars that deliver immersive audio experiences. It generates revenue from the shipment of these devices to retailers and distributors across the United States, as well as directly to consumers through the website. The Platform+ business includes a state-of-the-art Smart TV operating system, SmartCast, which delivers a vast amount of content and applications through an easy-to-use interface.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV713.720M

Analyst Ratings

VIZIO Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VIZIO Holding (VZIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VIZIO Holding (NYSE: VZIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VIZIO Holding's (VZIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VIZIO Holding.

Q

What is the target price for VIZIO Holding (VZIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for VIZIO Holding (NYSE: VZIO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting VZIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 107.72% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VIZIO Holding (VZIO)?

A

The stock price for VIZIO Holding (NYSE: VZIO) is $13.48 last updated Today at 4:03:25 PM.

Q

Does VIZIO Holding (VZIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VIZIO Holding.

Q

When is VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) reporting earnings?

A

VIZIO Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is VIZIO Holding (VZIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VIZIO Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does VIZIO Holding (VZIO) operate in?

A

VIZIO Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.