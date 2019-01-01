VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VOXX International
VOXX International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) was reported by DA Davidson on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting VOXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) was provided by DA Davidson, and VOXX International initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VOXX International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VOXX International was filed on June 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VOXX International (VOXX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.00. The current price VOXX International (VOXX) is trading at is $9.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
