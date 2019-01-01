QQQ
VOXX International Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer electronic products in the automotive, premium audio, and accessory industries. The company markets its products under the Audiovox brand name and other brand names and licensed brands. The company operates in three segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The company's product portfolio comprises rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, location-based services, high-end loudspeakers, digital living network alliance compatible devices, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, 360 Fly Action Cameras, reception and digital consumer products.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0600.460 0.4000
REV184.610M191.871M7.261M

VOXX International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VOXX International (VOXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VOXX International's (VOXX) competitors?

A

Other companies in VOXX International’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO).

Q

What is the target price for VOXX International (VOXX) stock?

A

The latest price target for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) was reported by DA Davidson on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting VOXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VOXX International (VOXX)?

A

The stock price for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) is $11.0175 last updated Today at 3:47:04 PM.

Q

Does VOXX International (VOXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VOXX International.

Q

When is VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) reporting earnings?

A

VOXX International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is VOXX International (VOXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VOXX International.

Q

What sector and industry does VOXX International (VOXX) operate in?

A

VOXX International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.