|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|0.460
|0.4000
|REV
|184.610M
|191.871M
|7.261M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in VOXX International’s space includes: Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO).
The latest price target for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) was reported by DA Davidson on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting VOXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) is $11.0175 last updated Today at 3:47:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for VOXX International.
VOXX International’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for VOXX International.
VOXX International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.