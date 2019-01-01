VOXX International Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of consumer electronic products in the automotive, premium audio, and accessory industries. The company markets its products under the Audiovox brand name and other brand names and licensed brands. The company operates in three segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The company's product portfolio comprises rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, location-based services, high-end loudspeakers, digital living network alliance compatible devices, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, 360 Fly Action Cameras, reception and digital consumer products.