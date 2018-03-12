Read More

21Vianet Group Inc is a carrier-neutral internet data center services provider in China. It provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the internet in a reliable manner through its data transmission network. It also offers value-added services, such as VPN (virtual private network) services, CDN (content delivery network) services and last-mile wired broadband services to improve the security, speed, and quality of data transmission. The company operates through two segments Hosting and related services and Managed network services. The services of the company includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, cloud services, VPN services, hybrid it services and other value-added services. It generates all of its revenue from China.