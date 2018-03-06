Benzinga Pro
OSI Systems, Inc.
OSIS
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Technology
Industry:
Electronic Components
68.19
-0.27 (-0.39%)
After Hours 68.19
(%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
68.46
Price Open
68.74
Volume
180,316
Day's Range
67.76 - 69.39
52 Wk Range
50.5 - 96.6432
50 Day Moving Avg.
64.68
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
18.68M
Market Cap
1.27B
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/02/18
Jefferies
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
70.0
8/25/17
B. Riley
Maintains
Buy
92.0
8/25/17
Jefferies
Maintains
Buy
93.0
Headlines
Press Releases
OSI Systems Announces a 1M Share Buyback
Hal Lindon
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:30:43 -0400
40 Biggest Movers From Friday
Lisa Levin
Mon, 05 Feb 2018 05:28:23 -0400
SEC, DOJ Investigations Weigh On OSI Systems Valuation, Jefferies Says In Downgrade
Shanthi Rexaline
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 14:57:27 -0400
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 13:22:26 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
Lisa Levin
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:35:22 -0400
Jefferies Downgrades OSI Systems to Hold, Lowers Price Target to $70.00
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:56:58 -0400
9 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 18:28:28 -0400
UPDATE: OSI Systems Raises FY18 Outlook: Sales To $1.055B-$1.09B vs $1.06B Est., Adj. EPS $3.45-$3.67 vs $3.49 Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:08:50 -0400
OSI Systems Raises FY18 Outlook
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:08:20 -0400
OSI Systems Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $0.97 vs $0.89 Est., Sales $278M vs $266.3M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Feb 2018 17:08:08 -0400
OSI Systems to Present at the 30th Annual Roth Conference
Business Wire
14 hours ago
OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania
Business Wire
4 days ago
OSI Systems Announces New 1,000,000 Share Repurchase Program
Business Wire
6 days ago
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sonic Automotive, Xencor, Gevo, OSI, Buckeye Partners, and Glatfelter — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
Globe Newswire
Mar 01, 2018
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Was Recently Filed Against OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire
Feb 08, 2018
Robbins Arroyo LLP: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action
Business Wire
Feb 06, 2018
CORRECTION - Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against OSI Systems, Inc. with Expanded Class Period through February 1, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 05, 2018
Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against OSI Systems, Inc. with Expanded Class Period through February 1, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 05, 2018
OSI SYSTEMS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against OSI Systems Inc. - OSIS
Business Wire
Feb 04, 2018
OSI SYSTEMS LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In OSI Systems, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PRNewswire
Feb 03, 2018
Partner Headlines
OSI Systems: Our Take On This Controversial Stock
Seeking Alpha
Feb 15, 2018
Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/8/18: BCO, KKR, CELG, FLDM, OSIS, OPK, UFI, HYT
Seeking Alpha
Feb 11, 2018
Largest Insider Trades of the Week
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2018
Balter Liquid Alternatives, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor, Sleep Number Corp, Broadcom, ...
GuruFocus
Feb 07, 2018
NVDA: Crypto Business Will Run Over Bears
Seeking Alpha
Feb 06, 2018
Saxena White P.A. Files New Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against OSI Systems, Inc. ...
GuruFocus
Feb 05, 2018
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the February 5, —…–8 Deadline in the ...
GuruFocus
Feb 02, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (2/2/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
LAST CHANCE FOR OSI SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTORS TO ASSERT THEIR LEGAL RIGHTS AS DOJ AND SEC ...
GuruFocus
Feb 02, 2018
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am (2/2/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 02, 2018
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.88
0.97
0.09
Rev:
266.31M
277.53M
11.22M
Q3 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-04-25
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
OSI Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company's business segments are Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing.
Visit company website
