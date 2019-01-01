OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OSI Systems
OSI Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) was reported by Roth Capital on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $126.00 expecting OSIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.06% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) was provided by Roth Capital, and OSI Systems maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OSI Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OSI Systems was filed on August 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OSI Systems (OSIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $122.00 to $126.00. The current price OSI Systems (OSIS) is trading at is $84.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
