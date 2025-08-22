Nvidia and momentum stocks
August 22, 2025 3:41 PM 3 min read

Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies raised aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR price target from $9 to $17. Jefferies analyst Roger Song maintained a Buy rating. aTyr Pharma shares closed at $4.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities increased the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW from $120 to $136. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $122.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Walmart Inc. WMT price target from $101 to $114. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating. Walmart shares closed at $97.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Roth Capital slashed the price target for Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ from $20 to $17. Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Neutral rating. Core Scientific shares closed at $13.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities raised the price target for OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS from $255 to $260. B. Riley Securities analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating. OSI Systems shares closed at $217.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho cut Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ price target from $17 to $15. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained an Outperform rating. Canadian Solar shares settled at $10.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer cut Workday, Inc WDAY price target from $300 to $270. Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating. Workday shares closed at $227.58 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised NVIDIA Corporation NVDA price target from $190 to $214. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Lipacis maintained an Outperform rating. Nvidia shares closed at $174.98 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM from $162 to $202. Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating. Williams-Sonoma shares settled at $197.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan slashed Intuit Inc. INTU price target from $770 to $750. JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained an Overweight rating. Intuit shares closed at $697.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

