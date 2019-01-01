OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.430
Quarterly Revenue
$290.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$290.5M
OSI Systems Questions & Answers
When is OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reporting earnings?
OSI Systems (OSIS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)?
The Actual EPS was $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.93.
What were OSI Systems’s (NASDAQ:OSIS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $252.4M, which missed the estimate of $253.6M.
