Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
11/08/17H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy30.0
11/02/17Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform0.0
5/11/17Cantor FitzgeraldDowngradesBuyNeutral15.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-03-01
Rev:
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-09
Rev:

Company Profile

Omeros Corp is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.
