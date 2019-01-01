Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Omeros beat estimated earnings by 25.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was down $21.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.52 -0.57 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.36 -0.46 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 30.86M 26.96M 24.27M 18.74M Revenue Actual 30.84M 30.00M 28.82M 21.06M

