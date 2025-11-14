key stock movers
November 14, 2025 9:54 AM 2 min read

Legence, Cidara Therapeutics, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Omeros And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points on Friday.

Shares of Legence Corp (NASDAQ:LGN) rose sharply during Friday's session after delivering mixed third-quarter results in its first earnings report since going public.

The company posted revenue of $708.01 million, up 26.2% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations of $639.78 million. Gross margin eased to 20.9% from 21.1% a year earlier, while earnings missed forecasts, with an EPS loss of 2 cents compared with consensus estimates calling for a profit of 6 cents.

Legence shares jumped 10.7% to $36.89 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares jumped 105.6% to $217.87 after Merck agreed to acquire the company for $221.50 per share in a $9.2 billion cash deal.
  • Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) gained 26.5% to $2.24. Invivyd recently reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) surged 22.8% to $36.91. The company announced a $200 million equity offering.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) gained 20.1% to $23.12 as the company received unsolicited proposal from Lundbeck.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) rose 13% to $7.42. Ondas Holdings reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) gained 11.9% to $7.03 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Figure Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:FIGR) shares jumped 10.6% to $38.26 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gained 9.2% to $1.10. Beyond Meat announced determination of conversion rate for 7.00% Convertible Senior Secured Second Lien PIK Toggle Notes due 2030.
  • RLX Technology Inc – ADR (NYSE:RLX) shares jumped 8.8% to $2.54 following third-quarter results.
  • PomDoctor Ltd (NASDAQ:POM) gained 7.7% to $3.86.
  • Cytek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares rose 7.2% to $4.90.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AVDL Logo
AVDLAvadel Pharmaceuticals PLC
$23.1320.2%
Overview
BYND Logo
BYNDBeyond Meat Inc
$1.064.91%
CDTX Logo
CDTXCidara Therapeutics Inc
$217.58105.3%
CTKB Logo
CTKBCytek Biosciences Inc
$4.897.00%
FIGR Logo
FIGRFigure Technology Solutions Inc
$37.277.75%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$2.2124.9%
LGN Logo
LGNLegence Corp
$35.767.31%
OMER Logo
OMEROmeros Corp
$7.1814.3%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$7.098.15%
POM Logo
POMPomdoctor Ltd
$3.58-%
RLX Logo
RLXRLX Technology Inc
$2.527.94%
SRRK Logo
SRRKScholar Rock Holding Corp
$36.6621.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved