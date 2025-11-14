Legence, Cidara Therapeutics, Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Omeros And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points on Friday.

Shares of Legence Corp (NASDAQ:LGN) rose sharply during Friday's session after delivering mixed third-quarter results in its first earnings report since going public.

The company posted revenue of $708.01 million, up 26.2% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations of $639.78 million. Gross margin eased to 20.9% from 21.1% a year earlier, while earnings missed forecasts, with an EPS loss of 2 cents compared with consensus estimates calling for a profit of 6 cents.

Legence shares jumped 10.7% to $36.89 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares jumped 105.6% to $217.87 after Merck agreed to acquire the company for $221.50 per share in a $9.2 billion cash deal.

