Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Omeros
Omeros Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting OMER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 380.00% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Omeros maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Omeros, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Omeros was filed on October 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Omeros (OMER) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.00 to $12.00. The current price Omeros (OMER) is trading at is $2.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
