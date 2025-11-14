Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
November 14, 2025 5:52 AM 3 min read

Why RLX Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of RLX Technology Inc – ADR (NYSE:RLX) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the third quarter.

RLX Technology reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share on $158.600 million in sales.

RLX Technology shares jumped 6% to $2.47 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) surged 92% to $203.50 in pre-market trading. A Schedule 13D Amendment No. 4 filed Nov. 10 showed that RA Capital Management L.P., along with Peter Kolchinsky and Rajeev Shah, each reported beneficial ownership of 3.37 million shares of biotechnology company Cidara Therapeutics, representing 10.7% of the 31.43 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 3.
  • Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) gained 52.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results.
  • Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) rose 42.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
  • Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) surged 31.2% to $0.1380 in pre-market trading.
  • Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) gained 28.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Invivyd recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Milestone Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:MLSS) surged 26.3% to $0.4801 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) gained 23.3% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Thursday.
  • Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) gained 12.5% to $7.08 in pre-market trading following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) rose 10% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.

Losers

  • TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) tumbled 40.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.
  • enVVeno Medical Corp (NASDAQ:NVNO) declined 35.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after the company received unfavorable appeal decision from the FDA for the VenoValve.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) fell 29.3% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced third-quarter results.
  • ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares dipped 24.2% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly sales.
  • Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) fell 18.8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 44% on Thursday.
  • StubHub Holdings Inc (NYSE:STUB) fell 18.8% to $15.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
  • Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) dipped 17.7% to $0.98  in pre-market trading after declining 32% on Thursday.
  • Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) dipped 15.1% to $6.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) fell 13.4% to $17.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) fell 12.4% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.133124.0%
Overview
BCG Logo
BCGBinah Capital Group Inc
$2.0840.9%
CDTX Logo
CDTXCidara Therapeutics Inc
$197.5084.4%
DRCT Logo
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.232117.2%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.6933.1%
GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$3.22-26.8%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$2.4438.1%
MGRX Logo
MGRXMangoceuticals Inc
$0.9791-44.4%
MLSS Logo
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
$0.470031.3%
NMG Logo
NMGNouveau Monde Graphite Inc
$3.253.83%
NVNO Logo
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$0.4189-39.2%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.3360115.1%
OMER Logo
OMEROmeros Corp
$7.305.95%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$6.57-23.3%
RLX Logo
RLXRLX Technology Inc
$2.463.80%
SOBR Logo
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$2.21-24.1%
STUB Logo
STUBStubhub Holdings Inc
$15.28-19.8%
TSSI Logo
TSSITSS Inc
$9.06-43.9%
WYFI Logo
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$17.21-24.3%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.7940.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved