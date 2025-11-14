Why RLX Technology Shares Are Trading Higher By 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of RLX Technology Inc – ADR (NYSE:RLX) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the third quarter.
RLX Technology reported quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share on $158.600 million in sales.
RLX Technology shares jumped 6% to $2.47 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) surged 92% to $203.50 in pre-market trading. A Schedule 13D Amendment No. 4 filed Nov. 10 showed that RA Capital Management L.P., along with Peter Kolchinsky and Rajeev Shah, each reported beneficial ownership of 3.37 million shares of biotechnology company Cidara Therapeutics, representing 10.7% of the 31.43 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 3.
- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) gained 52.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results.
- Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) rose 42.4% to $1.81 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) surged 31.2% to $0.1380 in pre-market trading.
- Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) gained 28.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Invivyd recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:MLSS) surged 26.3% to $0.4801 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) gained 23.3% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Thursday.
- Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) gained 12.5% to $7.08 in pre-market trading following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) rose 10% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Thursday.
Losers
- TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) tumbled 40.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.
- enVVeno Medical Corp (NASDAQ:NVNO) declined 35.8% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after the company received unfavorable appeal decision from the FDA for the VenoValve.
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) fell 29.3% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after the company announced third-quarter results.
- ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares dipped 24.2% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly sales.
- Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT) fell 18.8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 44% on Thursday.
- StubHub Holdings Inc (NYSE:STUB) fell 18.8% to $15.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
- Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) dipped 17.7% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after declining 32% on Thursday.
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) dipped 15.1% to $6.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
- WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) fell 13.4% to $17.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) fell 12.4% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BCGBinah Capital Group Inc
$2.0840.9%
CDTXCidara Therapeutics Inc
$197.5084.4%
DRCTDirect Digital Holdings Inc
$0.232117.2%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.6933.1%
GWHESS Tech Inc
$3.22-26.8%
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$2.4438.1%
MGRXMangoceuticals Inc
$0.9791-44.4%
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
$0.470031.3%
NMGNouveau Monde Graphite Inc
$3.253.83%
NVNOenVVeno Medical Corp
$0.4189-39.2%
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.3360115.1%
OMEROmeros Corp
$7.305.95%
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$6.57-23.3%
RLXRLX Technology Inc
$2.463.80%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$2.21-24.1%
STUBStubhub Holdings Inc
$15.28-19.8%
TSSITSS Inc
$9.06-43.9%
WYFIWhitefiber Inc
$17.21-24.3%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.7940.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.