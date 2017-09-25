Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
2/19/13
Keefe Bruyette & Woods
Terminates
Market Perform
10/19/12
Barclays
Headlines
Press Releases
OneBeacon Says Regulatory Approvals Obtained for its Acquisition by Intact Financial
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 25 Sep 2017 07:15:21 -0400
OneBeacon Reports Q2 Book Value $10.71/Share
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 07:26:51 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2017
Lisa Levin
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 04:21:28 -0400
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Lisa Levin
Wed, 03 May 2017 12:37:45 -0400
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From May 2: Akzo Nobel, Ormat, Staples Buyout, OneBeacon-Intact Financial
Charles Gross
Wed, 03 May 2017 07:05:19 -0400
OneBeacon Reports $10.91 Book Value Per Share For Q1
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 02 May 2017 17:05:38 -0400
OneBeacon Reports Will Be Purchased by Intact Financial for $1.7B, Earnings of $18.10/Share in Cash
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 02 May 2017 16:24:08 -0400
Volume Spike in OneBeacon
Charles Gross
Mon, 10 Apr 2017 10:52:06 -0400
OneBeacon Reports Q4 EPS $0.22 vs. Est. $0.14
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 08:11:29 -0400
OneBeacon Shares Spike Higher, Up 12%, Following Report Co. Exploring Sale
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:30:24 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
A.M. Best Removes From Under Review with Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition
Business Wire
Oct 02, 2017
Intact Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of U.S. Specialty Insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. and Announces Executive Appointment
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2017
Intact Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of U.S. Specialty Insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. and Announces Executive Appointment
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2017
White Mountains Announces Completion Of OneBeacon Merger With Intact Financial
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2017
All Regulatory Approvals Obtained For Intact Financial Corporation's Acquisition Of OneBeacon
PRNewswire
Sep 25, 2017
Intact Financial Corporation Announces All Regulatory Approvals Obtained for Acquisition of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd.
PRNewswire
Sep 25, 2017
OneBeacon Declares Third Quarter Dividend
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2017
OneBeacon Reports $10.71 Book Value Per Share
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2017
Shareholder Alert: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd - OB
PRNewswire
Jun 14, 2017
OneBeacon Declares Second Quarter Dividend
PRNewswire
May 25, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Partner Headlines
OneBeacon Insurance declares $0.21 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2017
OneBeacon Insurance beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Feb 07, 2017
OneBeacon Insurance (OB) in Focus: Stock Jumps 9.1%
Zacks
Jan 19, 2017
Financials - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 1:00 PM
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2017
OneBeacon Insurance Group +9%; sale exploration reported
Seeking Alpha
Jan 18, 2017
OneBeacon Insurance declares $0.21 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Nov 17, 2016
OneBeacon Insurance beats by $0.04
Seeking Alpha
Nov 02, 2016
OneBeacon Insurance misses by $0.05, misses on earned premiums
Seeking Alpha
Aug 03, 2016
OneBeacon Insurance declares $0.21 dividend
Seeking Alpha
May 26, 2016
OneBeacon Insurance beats by $0.16
Seeking Alpha
May 02, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.15
-0.09
-0.24
Rev:
253.10M
306.30M
53.20M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
