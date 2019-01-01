Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$254.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$254.2M
Earnings History
Outbrain Questions & Answers
When is Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) reporting earnings?
Outbrain (OB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.15.
What were Outbrain’s (NASDAQ:OB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $306.3M, which beat the estimate of $253.1M.
