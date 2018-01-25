Read More

Federated Investors provides asset management services for institutional and individual investors. Its products are distributed directly to institutions as well as through financial intermediaries. Federated's $363.7 billion in total assets under management at the end of September comprised equity (18%), fixed-income (15%), and money market (67%) funds. Over the past several calendar quarters, the firm's equity operations accounted for 42% of revenue, with its fixed-income and money market fund operations contributing 17% and 41%, respectively.