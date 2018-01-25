Market Overview

3/06/18Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold32.0
1/08/18JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight0.0
10/31/17CitigroupMaintainsSell24.0

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.57 0.61 0.04
Rev: 281.88M 278.31M -3.57M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-26
Federated Investors provides asset management services for institutional and individual investors. Its products are distributed directly to institutions as well as through financial intermediaries. Federated's $363.7 billion in total assets under management at the end of September comprised equity (18%), fixed-income (15%), and money market (67%) funds. Over the past several calendar quarters, the firm's equity operations accounted for 42% of revenue, with its fixed-income and money market fund operations contributing 17% and 41%, respectively.
