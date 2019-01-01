QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Financial Institutions Inc operates as a financial holding company, engages in the provision of a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in Western and Central New York. It operates through the following segments: The Banking segment which includes all of the company's retail and commercial banking operations and All Other includes the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that provides a broad range of insurance services to both personal and business clients.

Analyst Ratings

Financial Institutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Financial Institutions (FIISP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Financial Institutions (OTCPK: FIISP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Financial Institutions's (FIISP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Financial Institutions.

Q

What is the target price for Financial Institutions (FIISP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Financial Institutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Financial Institutions (FIISP)?

A

The stock price for Financial Institutions (OTCPK: FIISP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Financial Institutions (FIISP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Financial Institutions (OTCPK:FIISP) reporting earnings?

A

Financial Institutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Financial Institutions (FIISP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Financial Institutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Financial Institutions (FIISP) operate in?

A

Financial Institutions is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.