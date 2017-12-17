Benzinga's Weekly Bulls & Bears: Bitcoin, Ford, Lululemon, Nike And More

Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured a top automaker, the yoga apparel leader and a global footwear giant.

Bearish calls included a struggling toymaker, a cryptocurrency fad and a semiconductor firm.

Investors are counting down the days until Christmas, and then end of the year will follow close on its tail. And as it does every week, Benzinga has continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of the more bearish and bullish calls that were seen this past week that may be worth a second look.

Bulls

"Lululemon Set For 'Long-Term Profitable Growth" by Brett Hershman looks at the latest prospects for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) according to one bull.

In "Ford, GM Among The Top UBS Value Plays For 2018," Elizabeth Balboa shows why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are riding the value trend.

Wayne Duggan's "Is The Old School 'Dow Theory' Flashing A Big 'Buy' Signal?" offers two exchange traded funds as ways to play this transportation-focused positive signal.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and others will see better times ahead, according to Shanthi Rexaline's "Barclays Constructs A Bullish Call On Caterpillar, CNH Industrial And Others."

In Brett Hershman's "Nike Appears To Be Finally Turning The Corner; China Spurs Growth," check out what is going on with the turnaround at Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

Be sure to also check out what on the rise in 11 Biotech Stocks Moving From ASH 2017.

Bears

"Morgan Stanley: Western Digital's NAND Forecast May Be Overly Bullish" by Shanthi Rexaline views a cautious note on Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) after last week's settlement.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Jim Chanos Compares Bitcoin To Beanie Babies: 'It's A Speculative Mania'," see why this key short seller is taking a pass on the latest cryptocurrency craze.

Christmas may not be so merry for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) says "Mattel's Bad Holiday Guidance Plunges Credit Rating To 'Junk'" by Jayson Derrick. Can the toymaker overcome its woes?

Shanthi Rexaline's "CSX Under Selling Pressure After CEO Hunter Harrison Takes Medical Leave" shares the effect of last week's big shock at rail giant CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX).

In "What's Up With Nvidia?" Jayson Derrick shows why one notable Silicon Valley investor is making cautious comments on the future at NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Also see Natural Gas: Morgan Stanley's 2018 Outlook for another cautious call.

