11 Biotech Stocks Moving From ASH 2017

The American Society of Hematology's 59th annual meeting continues through Tuesday in Atlanta. Although stocks reacted to the presentation of abstracts in early November, the full presentation elicited incremental reaction, with the direction and magnitude of the moves dependent on the market perception of the data presented.

Here's a list of 10 biotech stocks that moved in reaction to their respective presentations at the ASH:

1. bluebird bio

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) and partner Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) announced updated results from the ongoing multicenter Phase 1 study of bb2121 anti-BCMA CART cell therapy in patients with late-stage relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The results showed a 94 percent overall response rate in patients in active dose cohorts.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Elemer Piros said the data provided a strengthened profile for the therapy. Piros ascribes a "high" 60-percent probability of success for the program. Bluebird could share peak sales of $2.6 billion by 2026 with partner Celgene, the analyst said.

Bluebird shares closed up 17.91 percent at $201.80 Monday and Celgene was up 1.91 percent to $108.

2. Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) said it would present the results of a Phase 2a study of the once-daily oral therapy voxelotor used to treat adolescents with sickle cell disease at the ASH. The results showed increased hemoglobin levels and increased measures of hemolysis at 16 weeks, with a median hemoglobin change of 1.1 g/dL, reduced symptoms at 16 weeks and a favorable tolerability profile in adolescents.

The company is also scheduled to make six additional presentations on the sickle cell disease program.

Global Blood Therapeutics closed down 2.02 percent at $44.78 Monday.

3. Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) presented preliminary data on SPK-8011, a treatment candidate for hemophilia A, which showed a 100-percent reduction in annualized bleeding rate, or ABR, and a 98-percent reduction in annualized infusion rate, or AIR, in the first four participants.

The shares were down 34.97 percent at $47.72 at the close Monday.

4. BioMarin

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) presented new results for its gene therapy Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec at the ASH. The new 1 1/2-year results showed a 6e13 vg/kg dose achieved sustained factor VIII levels within the normal range in severe Hemophilia A for most patients.

BioMarin shares closed up 7.46 percent at $88.11 Monday.

5. Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) presented new insights on clinical outcomes with its investigational CAR T product candidate JCAR017 at the ASH. The additional data showed 74 percent ORR and a 50 percent complete response rate at three months.

The stock closed down 14.33 percent at $50.24 Monday.

See also: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These December PDUFA Dates

6. Syros Pharma

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) presented new preclinical data on SY-1365, its first-in-class selective cyclin dependent kinase 7, or CDK7, inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for treatment of advanced solid tumors. The preclinical data showed anti-tumor in in-vitro and in-vivo models of blood cancers.

The data also pointed to a potential biomarker of response to SY-1365 and synergistic activity with a BCL2 inhibitor in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

In a separate release, the company said the Phase II data of SY-1425 showed biological and clinical activity as a single agent in genomically defined AML and myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

Syros closed down 31.7 percent at $8.45 Monday.

7. Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) announced interim Phase 1/2 data on its subcutaneously administered prophylactic factor IX variant CB 2679d/ISU304, which showed significant increase in factor IX activity half-life to 98.7 hours.

Catalyst Biosciences closed up 10.21 percent at $8.31 Monday.

8. Argnex SE

Argenx SE - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: ARGX) said at the ASH that it will provide interim data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARGX-110 in AML and high-risk MDS. The study revealed that all six patients showed encouraging signs of clinical activity, including complete remission, complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery and partial response.

Separately, the company announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-113 in generalized myasthenia gravis.

The stock closed up 78.88 percent at $54.47 Monday.

9. Bellicum Pharma

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) announced results related to its BP-004 trial in children with blood cancers and non-malignant disorders. The results showed that donor BPX-501 cells infused after an alpha/beta T cell and CD19+ B cell depleted haploidentical hematopoietic stem transplant contributed to improved immune recovery for patients in the study as compared to historical controls from the same transplant center.

Bellicum Pharma shares ended Monday down 3.88 percent at $9.16.

10. Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) reported positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical study of its lead candidate tipifarnib in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, or CMML. The results were a poster presentation at ASH.

All nine evaluable patients in the study with RAS wild-type CMML achieved stable disease or better by the data cut-off date of Nov. 7. The primary objective of the study was met with an overall response rate of 33 percent in patients with RAS wild-type CMML.

The shares of Kura Oncology closed down 7.05 percent percent at $13.85 Monday.

