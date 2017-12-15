Market Overview

CSX Under Selling Pressure After CEO Hunter Harrison Takes Medical Leave
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 9:42am   Comments
CSX falls sharply on Harrison medical leave (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of railroad operator CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) plunged Friday, reacting to the company's announcement late Thursday that its CEO Hunter Harrison is proceeding on medical leave due to unexpected complications arising out of a recent illness.

In early trading, CSX shares were down 7.7 percent to $52.90.

The company's release said the CEO role will be held on an interim basis by COO James Foote, who joined the company in late October.

Hunter, a veteran in the railroad sector, was appointed as CEO of CSX in early March, replacing then-CEO Michael Ward. Hunter had earlier worked with both Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE: CP) and Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI). He was supposed to have orchestrated a forced entry into CSX, in collusion with activist investor Paul Hilal.

CSX under Harrison implemented a turnaround plan, which has begun to bear fruit, with trains running faster and on-time arrivals improving. The stock reacted to the changes underway, with a gain of about 16 percent since Harrison assumed office.

Posted-In: Hunter Harrison James FooteNews Management Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

