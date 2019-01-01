Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$239.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$239.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zurn Water Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.
Zurn Water Solutions Questions & Answers
When is Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) reporting earnings?
Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Zurn Water Solutions’s (NYSE:ZWS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $557.2M, which beat the estimate of $404M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.