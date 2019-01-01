Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions
Zurn Water Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) was reported by Mizuho on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting ZWS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.39% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) was provided by Mizuho, and Zurn Water Solutions maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Zurn Water Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Zurn Water Solutions was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $43.00 to $39.00. The current price Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS) is trading at is $27.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
