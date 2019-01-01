ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zovio
(NASDAQ:ZVO)
0.772
00
At close: May 25
0.80
0.0280[3.63%]
PreMarket: 7:50PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.66 - 3.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding31.2M / 34.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 515.4K
Mkt Cap26.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float31.2M

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Zovio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$61.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$61.6M

Earnings Recap

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zovio missed their estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $39,940,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zovio's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.06 0.02
EPS Actual -0.02 -0.10 0.03 0.09
Revenue Estimate 67.50M 76.10M 97.50M 103.00M
Revenue Actual 69.19M 76.86M 93.14M 102.17M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Zovio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Zovio Questions & Answers

Q
When is Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) reporting earnings?
A

Zovio (ZVO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Q
What were Zovio’s (NASDAQ:ZVO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $124.6M, which missed the estimate of $127M.

