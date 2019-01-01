Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zovio missed their estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $39,940,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zovio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.06
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.10
|0.03
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|67.50M
|76.10M
|97.50M
|103.00M
|Revenue Actual
|69.19M
|76.86M
|93.14M
|102.17M
Earnings History
Zovio Questions & Answers
Zovio (ZVO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.23.
The Actual Revenue was $124.6M, which missed the estimate of $127M.
