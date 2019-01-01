QQQ
USA Zhimingde International Group Corp is a United States based shell company.

USA Zhimingde Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USA Zhimingde Intl (OTC: ZMDC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are USA Zhimingde Intl's (ZMDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USA Zhimingde Intl.

Q

What is the target price for USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USA Zhimingde Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC)?

A

The stock price for USA Zhimingde Intl (OTC: ZMDC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 16:33:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USA Zhimingde Intl.

Q

When is USA Zhimingde Intl (OTC:ZMDC) reporting earnings?

A

USA Zhimingde Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USA Zhimingde Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does USA Zhimingde Intl (ZMDC) operate in?

A

USA Zhimingde Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.