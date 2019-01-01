|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK: ZMDTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zoomd Technologies.
There is no analysis for Zoomd Technologies
The stock price for Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK: ZMDTF) is $0.347 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomd Technologies.
Zoomd Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zoomd Technologies.
Zoomd Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.