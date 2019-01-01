QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
33M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
95.1M
Outstanding
Zoomd Technologies Ltd, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary has developed a proprietary patented technology for leveraging internet onsite search for increased monetization and engagement for publishers; and better management of digital advertising focusing on mobile app user acquisition, for media agencies and advertisers.

Analyst Ratings

Zoomd Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK: ZMDTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zoomd Technologies's (ZMDTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zoomd Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zoomd Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF)?

A

The stock price for Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK: ZMDTF) is $0.347 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zoomd Technologies.

Q

When is Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK:ZMDTF) reporting earnings?

A

Zoomd Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zoomd Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Zoomd Technologies (ZMDTF) operate in?

A

Zoomd Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.